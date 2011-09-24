ATHENS, Sept 24 The chief executive of Greece's largest lender, National Bank (NBGr.AT), said in a newspaper interview that Hellenic Postbank(TT Bank) (GPSr.AT) and Piraeus Bank (BOPr.AT) were among the limited merger options in the country.

"If we talk about a move in the country, the options are limited. Piraeus Bank and Hellenic Postbank are among them," said Apostolos Tamvakakis, adding that the lender aimed to avoid resorting to the Financial Stability Fund.

NBG tried to take over Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) earlier in the year, but its offer was turned down. Alpha decided last month to merge with EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT instead via a share swap to form the largest lender in southeast Europe.

Asked whether NBG would partner with a foreign stategic investor, Tamvakakis said it was unlikely because of prevailing market worries over Greece's sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)