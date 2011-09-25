* Says French banks can withstand any Greek scenario
* Says no secret plan to recapitalise French banks
* Says banks could use a 2008 mechanism in case of
"extraordinary event"
(Adds further details throughout)
PARIS, Sept 25 French banks are solid and can
face any risk from their exposure to Greek sovereign debt, the
head of the Bank of France, Christian Noyer, told a French
newspaper, adding that there was no secret plan in place to
recapitalise them.
Noyer, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's
governing council, said that French banks were well capitalised
and could withstand whatever scenario plays out concerning Greek
debt with profits made in less than a fiscal half-year.
"They are very solid," he told Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD)
in an interview published on Sunday. "They have a solid capital
base, comparable to other European banks and they are profitable
... None of them is hiding any toxic assets."
Noyer was responding to a report in the JDD saying that
French officials were working to establish a contingency plan to
inject 10 to 15 billion euros into French banks in the event of
them requiring recapitalisation.
A sharp drop in the share prices of French banks since the
beginning of the summer has led to speculation that the French
state may have to intervene and recapitalise them, in the same
way that other governments were forced to help their lenders
during the original global banking crisis.
Both BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
have pledged to sell tens of billions of euros of assets to free
up capital and a source in Qatar said last week that BNP Paribas
was in talks with the Gulf state over a possible stake sale. The
bank has categorically denied the existence of such talks.
Asked to comment on reports about a plan to recapitalise
French banks, Noyer said: "There is no plan, and we don't need
one".
However, he added that if banks expressed the need for it,
or in the case of an "extraordinary event", they could appeal to
a public support mechanism created in 2008.
The French government set up a plan that year that made 360
billion euros available to banks, 40 billion of which would go
toward strengthening their capital base and 320 billion of which
would help them refinance via a public entity called the SFEF.
Le Journal du Dimanche, citing sources in French banks and
close to the president's office, said that France had considered
injecting public capital into banks, holding a secret meeting at
France's Treasury with its director and the heads of French
banks including Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit
Agricole .
The paper said the government offered to support banks in
the same way as it had done in 2008, with the possibility of
injecting 10 to 15 billion euros of public money to shore up
their capital base.
The French Treasury had no immediate comment to make on the
report.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Greg Mahlich)