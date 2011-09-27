* Gucci celebrates 90th anniversary
* Luxury makers bet on museums to boost brand image
By Antonella Ciancio
FLORENCE, Sept 27 (Reuters Life!) - Global luxury brand
Gucci opened its first museum in a Florentine palazzo this week,
90 years after its founder started a family leather goods
business inspired by English aristocrats.
Stars of the fashion world came out to celebrate the
museum's opening at a lavish ceremony on Monday in Florence's
treasured Piazza della Signoria, home to the 14th-century
Palazzo della Mercanzia that houses Gucci's new exhibit.
"United we're stronger," said Ferruccio Ferragamo, chairman
of the Tuscan star shoemaker which bears his name, at the party
to launch the Gucci museum, which spans three floors.
Inside the sumptuous confines of the palazzo, Gucci's famed
"bamboo" handbags owned by fashion idols Jackie Onassis and
Sofia Loren are on permanent display for the first time and the
basement houses the Gucci archive, an immense collection of
ready-to-wear, accessories and photographs.
Among the museum's pigskin suitcases, golf club bags adorned
with Gucci's trademark double green and red band and a Cadillac
Seville emblazoned with the famous GG initials logo, also lie
treasures prized by celebrity fashion followers such as evening
gowns created by current Gucci designer Frida Giannini for
Hollywood stars Hilary Swank and Naomi Watts.
"We wanted to create a small jewel," Giannini told Reuters
at a red-carpet ceremony next door in the Palazzo Vecchio,
Florence's fortress-like town-hall where towering frescoes
remind guests of Italy's Renaissance.
The designer remembered the Gucci handbag her mother used
"every day", as well as the first pair of Gucci shoes she bought
in the 90s, when she was barely more than a teenager.
"There is a beautiful history of craftsmanship here,"
Giannini said, wearing a black dress with gold lame fringes.
Star American designer Tom Ford -- who relaunched the Gucci
brand in the 1990s, appears to have been airbrushed out of the
history on show -- but the museum does feature videos by
renowned American artist Bill Viola.
The powerful installation testifies to French tycoon
Francois Pinault's passion for art. Pinault, the founder of
luxury giant PPR , has owned Gucci since early 2000 and
the label's ambitious rise under PPR continues a story that
began 90 years ago with founder Guccio Gucci.
Gucci, the son of a Florentine merchant opened a leather
goods company and small luggage store in his native Florence,
inspired by a stint of menial jobs at London's Savoy Hotel, to
create the kind of beautifully crafted goods that would appeal
to the refined aesthetic of the English nobility he had
witnessed at play in the Savoy.
"Although Gucci is a truly international company today we
absolutely remain a Florentine success story", Patrizio Di
Marco, Gucci's President and chief executive said.
But in an era of global economic uncertainty, the museum
also offers a business opportunity for PPR. It follows in the
steps of peers such as Salvatore Ferragamo and Balenciaga, who
have opened their own museums to boost their image in an
increasingly competitive industry.
PPR, the owner of Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent and
Alexander McQueen is looking to bolster its luxury and sports
divisions and get out of retail, which includes the FNAC chain.
Gucci makes up about 60 percent of PPR's total profits and
was the main driver, together with China, behind the group's
forecast-beating earnings in the first half.
"If I could read the future, I would do another job," di
Marco told reporters when asked about fears of a new recession.
"We need to be reasonably cautious because indicators are worse
than in 2008."
