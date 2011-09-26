BUCHAREST, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania tenders 400 million lei ($125.7 million)in six-month treasury bills.

SUPREME DEFENCE COUNCIL

Romania's Supreme Defence Council is expected to meet on Monday at 1100 GMT to discuss the first phase of the privatisation plan for rail freight carrier CFR Marfa.

ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 0.5 M/M IN AUG

CEE MKTS-POLAND PROPS UP ZLOTY, MORE LOSS MAY LOOM IN CEE

The Polish central bank moved to strengthen the zloty from a 27-month low on Friday, intervening on the market for the first time since April 2010 and helping the currency to rally about 3 percent.

ROMANIAN REFEREE CHIEF ARRESTED IN GRAFT INVESTIGATION

The head of the Romanian Referees Commission (CCA) has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from a businessman close to a first division soccer club, anti-corruption prosecutors said on Sunday.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Car components manufacturers Continental and Draexlmaier could invest 170 million euros in Romania to expand production at its plants or build new ones, economy ministry representatives said.

NATURAL GAS FROM IMPORT

The price for imported natural gas will grow by 7.6 percent in the last quarter of this year compared to July-September, Romanian energy price regulator ANRE said.

