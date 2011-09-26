BUCHAREST, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Monday.
DEBT AUCTION
Romania tenders 400 million lei ($125.7 million)in six-month
treasury bills.
SUPREME DEFENCE COUNCIL
Romania's Supreme Defence Council is expected to meet on
Monday at 1100 GMT to discuss the first phase of the
privatisation plan for rail freight carrier CFR Marfa.
Agerpres
ROMANIA M3 MONEY SUPPLY UP 0.5 M/M IN AUG
For a table double-click
CEE MKTS-POLAND PROPS UP ZLOTY, MORE LOSS MAY LOOM IN CEE
The Polish central bank moved to strengthen the zloty from a
27-month low on Friday, intervening on the market for the first
time since April 2010 and helping the currency to rally about 3
percent.
ROMANIAN REFEREE CHIEF ARRESTED IN GRAFT INVESTIGATION
The head of the Romanian Referees Commission (CCA) has been
arrested on suspicion of taking bribes from a businessman close
to a first division soccer club, anti-corruption prosecutors
said on Sunday.
FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Car components manufacturers Continental and
Draexlmaier could invest 170 million euros in Romania to expand
production at its plants or build new ones, economy ministry
representatives said.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 20
NATURAL GAS FROM IMPORT
The price for imported natural gas will grow by 7.6 percent
in the last quarter of this year compared to July-September,
Romanian energy price regulator ANRE said.
Adevarul, page 29
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click , and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see .
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 3.181 Romanian Lei)