* One LNG cargo from Snoehvit on its way to Japan -Statoil

* Says forward spot prices higher in all major markets

OSLO, Sept 26 Oil firm Statoil may export more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Japan as the its increased demand for fuel in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster pushes spot prices higher, a senior executive told a Norwegian daily.

Gas prices in Asia are markedly higher than in Europe, making it more attractive to export there, Rune Bjoernson, Statoil's head of natural gas, told Monday's Aftenposten.

Statoil produces liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its processing plant on Melkoeya island in Norway's Arctic for long distance export beyond the reach of its European pipeline connections. It is Europe's only LNG producing facility.

In August Japan resumed LNG imports from Norway for the first time since 2008 as the country seeks to shore up its energy supplies as it produces less nuclear energy than before.

"Despite higher transport costs, it pays to send LNG from Melkoeya to Asia. We have just delivered such a cargo and a new one is on the way," Bjoernson was quoted as saying.

"Europe remains by far our biggest market for gas. But we will ship in the future LNG to Asia, as we have done in the past, when the price difference is so high that it pays off to do so."

Bjoernson added that forward sport prices were increasing in all the big gas markets.

"We are getting much better prices for gas for delivery in 2014 than for gas for delivery now." (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)