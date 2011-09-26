BERLIN, Sept 26 New products, low selling prices and a strong presence in emerging markets are helping U.S. footwear company Crocs (CROX.O) to cope with jittery markets in the United States and Europe, its chief executive said.

John McCarvel, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the World Retail Congress on Monday, said trading conditions in both regions were "patchy," while business in Europe had also been hampered by a poor summer in many countries.

"I think the press really amplifies the situation and you see that in the stock market too. I think people have to bear that in mind, not to over-react," he said, referring to fears the global economic recovery is running out of steam.

McCarvel said Crocs, maker of colourful clogs, had no intention of slowing its rapid expansion, in which it is opening around 100 stores a year.

He had particularly high hopes of markets in Asia, the group's largest region by revenue in the second quarter, as well as Russia and the Middle East.

McCarvel said the group's average selling price was around $40 to $45 and was confident new styles, such as its Chameleon colour-changing shoes, would appeal to shoppers.

"We’re moving away from being a fad into really being a mainstream lifestyle brand," he said.

(Reporting by Mark Potter and Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)

