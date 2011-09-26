CAIRO, Sept 26 Egyptian group Orascom Telecom's Bangladesh unit will pay 19.8 billion taka ($263 million) over three years as spectrum and licence renewal fees, it said on Monday.

Orascom Telecom Bangladesh received the renewal guidelines for its 2G license after a year of negotiations with the government.

The new guidelines set by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission stated the licence will be valid for a 15-year period, OT said. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Dan Lalor)