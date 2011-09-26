ZAGREB, Sept 26 Croatia's leading banks have cut by half their projection for economic growth this year and expect the budget deficit to surge far higher than the government forecasts, the Croatian Banking Association (HUB) said on Monday.

The poll of chief economists of six local banks put growth at between 0.2 and 1.0 percent, with an average projection at 0.7 percent. In January this year their average forecast amounted to 1.5 percent -- which remains the government's official forecast.

Croatia, which is expected to join the European Union in mid-2013, has suffered two years of economic contraction and is still struggling to recover given a deepening downturn elsewhere in Europe. It grew 0.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter.

"The analysts now see lower exports and consumer spending growth than previously thought, while investments will be in negative territory," HUB said in a statement.

They also forecast the budget gap would reach 6.0 percent of gross domestic product, noticeably higher than is the government's target of 4.9 percent.

"Croatia's fiscal gap is not sustainable and will probably have to be reduced at the worst possible moment, even before the country has firmly left behind a recession period," HUB said.

Croatia's credit rating stands at the lowest investment grade and two of the three main ratings agencies have it on negative outlook, pointing to the risk of a cut into junk territory.

More than 90 percent of Croatian banks are owned by lenders from Italy, Austria, France and Hungary.

Economists say Croatia needs to push ahead with structural reforms including lower public spending, more flexible labour markets and simpler investment rules. It also needs to reduce corruption and red tape, especially on the municipal level. (Reporting by Igor Ilic)