LONDON, Sept 26 (IFR) -

UBS has started making job cuts in its debt capital markets (DCM) business, with a number of origination officials as well as a member of the debt syndicate team set to leave the bank, sources said.

The cuts are part of a cost-saving drive announced at the end of August when the bank said it would be cutting 3500 jobs. This was before the Swiss bank was hit by the rogue-trading scandal and speculation that its investment bank will be revamped following Oswald Gruebel's resignation .

UBS is folding its insurance DCM business within the broader FIG business, and Shazia Azim and another two who made up the insurance team are leaving the bank.

Robert Ellison, who was promoted to head of European financial institutions group (FIG) DCM in June , will now take responsibility for the insurance business, and the insurance business will be looked after by the respective country teams.

Azim only joined the bank in June last year. Prior to joining UBS, she was head of capital advisory and structuring at RBS.

UBS's pension and insurance group set up at the beginning of the year will continue to exist and the team hired from Paternoster which includes Tesula Mohindra, David Still and Tim Coulson remains in place.

Meanwhile, Jamie Robinson continues to look after distribution in the UK and Ireland for fixed income, currencies and commodities.

Nikolaus Hohenberg is also leaving the bank. He was working in the EMEA DCM team covering German and Austrian FIG clients.

Lastly, John Wright, who had been working on the bank's bond syndicate desk covering financial institutions, is also leaving the bank. (Reporting by Helene Durand)