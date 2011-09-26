* Fastest selling pre-ordered game in EA’s history

* EA's BioWare opens centre in Ireland with 200 employees

DUBLIN, Sept 26 Electronic Arts Inc ERTS.O will launch its multiplayer role-playing game "Star Wars: The Old Republic" just before the Christmas holidays in Europe and North America, but fans in Asia will have to wait longer to pick up their lightsabers online.

The game, set thousands of years before the events of the epic film franchise, will allow players to customise the characters and visit some of the films' locations, including Tatooine, the home planet of Anakin and Luke Skywalker.

"The pre-orders have been going exceptionally well. It’s the fastest selling pre-ordered game in EA’s history," Ray Muzyka, a senior vice president of EA and co-founder of its BioWare label, told Reuters. EA said last week pre-orders were more than 200,000. [ID:nS1E78K1ZD]

"We are limiting the quantities of the game at launch to ensure a nice, stable service, highly accessible, very secure, really fun for our players," Muzyka said.

BioWare, which EA bought in 2007, has spent years and millions of dollars developing the game, which will be launched in North America on Dec. 20 and in Europe on Dec. 22.

In the same telephone interview, Bioware founder and EA vice president Greg Zeschuk said the game would eventually be launched in Asia. "Our plate is very full with the western world and we will see what happens in the future."

BioWare specialises in role-playing games and developed "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" in 2003.

In the gaming lingo, "Star Wars: The Old Republic" is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game and is seen as a potential rival to Activision Blizzard's (ATVI.O) "World of Warcraft"

Zeschuk said EA may look at ways to link the game into social networking sites. "Over time as we develop the game we will figure interesting ways to link into various services."

Muzyka and Zeschuk spoke to Reuters from Galway on Ireland's west coast, where they attended the opening of a new customer service centre, which will provide 24-hour support for the Star Wars game.

The facility, BioWare's first customer service centre outside North America, already employs 200 people and the company is seeking to hire another 200.

Muzyka and Zeschuk, who met in university, are qualified physicians who gave up their medical careers to focus full-time on gaming.

Zeschuk said playing computer games could be part of a healthy lifestyle but moderation was the key.

"You shouldn’t be sitting there for 34 hours," said the 41 year old. "It does provide an exciting alternative lifestyle, an escape, a fantasy. It’s just very important to make sure that they manage that carefully."

