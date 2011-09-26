MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a cut in oil export duty from Oct. 1, as expected, according to information on the government's Garant information system.

From Oct. 1, the government will use a coefficient of 60 to calculate the crude oil export duty, down from 65, while export duty for all refined products, except for gasoline and naphtha, will be set at 66 percent of the crude export fee.

Russia's crude oil export duty will fall from Oct. 1 by 7.37 percent to $411.4 per tonne from $444.1 in September.

The government will enforce it by decree from month to month until the amendments are passed into law.

Some analysts have said that the resulting uncertainty may cause companies to hold off on investments, though industry officials say the policy is not in doubt. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Anthony Barker; Editing by Anthony Barker)