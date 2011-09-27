* High frequency fx makes up 24.7 pct of daily fx turnover: BIS

* Around 45 pct of electronic trades done on auto-quote basis

* HFT one of principal drivers of rise in total fx turnover

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 27 High frequency trading is estimated to account for around a quarter of average daily global spot forex turnover in 2010, a survey released by the Bank for International Settlements showed on Tuesday.

High frequency trading (HFT) involves the use of algorithms to generate short-term trading signals with a very short risk-holding period, usually well under five seconds, transacted on an auto-quote basis. They also deploy a number of different strategies using sophisticated quantitative models.

According to the BIS report, there is indirect evidence that the rise in use of HFT has been one of the principal drivers of an increase in fx turnover in recent years, although it cautions that specific data is difficult to collate as most fx turnover surveys do not allow direct measurement.

"The two major electronic trading platforms -- EBS and Reuters -- do have data that can distinguish automated trades from manual ones, but cannot directly identify HFT versus non-HFT trades within automated trades," the report said.

"These platforms can in principle construct an estimate of HFT volume by adding up volumes from counterparties that are known to be HFT firms."

The BIS report estimates around 24.7 percent of total spot fx turnover for 2010, amounting to US$393 billion, can be attributed to HFT. This figure is based on data from the electronic trading platform EBS, who say 45 percent of total electronic spot fx activity ($872 billion) is executed on an auto-quote basis.

HFT firms are among the top customers of EBS, the report said, with most particapants concentrated in three cities of Chicago, New York and London.

While their share of the fx market is still picking up, in stock markets HFTs account for a significant share with some estimates putting it at 56 percent of the U.S. equity market, 38 percent in European markets and in the range of 10-30 percent in Asia-Pacific.

The BIS report adds most HFT activity in the forex market is based in the United States and the United Kingdom, where the servers of the two major electronic trading platforms, EBS and Reuters, are based.

Calculations based on the same principles using data from the North American Foreign Exchange Committee and the UK based Foreign Exchange Joint Standing Committee, roughly concur with the BIS global estimates.

Data from North American survey estimates HFT accounts for 23.8 percent of U.S. spot fx turnover, while UK surveys put their share at around 29.2 percent.

"In all cases, the resulting figures turn out to be about 24-30 percent of spot turnover, in line with market participants' estimates," the report adds. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)