HONG KONG, Sept 26 HSBC said the head of its transaction banking is leaving following a reorganisation of the business which is part of a wider revamp under HSBC's new chief executive.

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said John Coverdale, group general manager and head of transaction banking, has retired.

The reorganisation aims to more closely align transaction banking with the relevant business area, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Trade and supply chain will now be managed by HSBC's commercial banking (CMB) arm, securities services will be managed by the global banking & markets (GBM) investment bank unit, and payments and cash management will be jointly managed by CMB and GBM. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; writing by Steve Slater)