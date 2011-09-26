HONG KONG, Sept 26 HSBC said
the head of its transaction banking is leaving following a
reorganisation of the business which is part of a wider revamp
under HSBC's new chief executive.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, said John Coverdale, group
general manager and head of transaction banking, has retired.
The reorganisation aims to more closely align transaction
banking with the relevant business area, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
Trade and supply chain will now be managed by HSBC's
commercial banking (CMB) arm, securities services will be
managed by the global banking & markets (GBM) investment bank
unit, and payments and cash management will be jointly managed
by CMB and GBM.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; writing by Steve Slater)