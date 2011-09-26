MILAN, Sept 26 The Italian Industry minister
said on Monday his meeting with the head of France's EDF
to try and find a solution to the reorganisation of
Italian utility Edison had been put back.
"I arranged it so there was a bit more time, to October
31...," Paolo Romani said on the sidelines of a conference
referring to a meeting with EDF chief Henri Proglio.
A meeting between Romani and Proglio had originally been set
for the beginning of this week.
Edison, Italy's No. 2 power generation company, is jointly
owned by EDF and a series of Italian investors headed by
regional utility A2A .
Romani said the use of an anti-takeover decree was an option
in the matter.
(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)