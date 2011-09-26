MILAN, Sept 26 The Italian Industry minister said on Monday his meeting with the head of France's EDF to try and find a solution to the reorganisation of Italian utility Edison had been put back.

"I arranged it so there was a bit more time, to October 31...," Paolo Romani said on the sidelines of a conference referring to a meeting with EDF chief Henri Proglio.

A meeting between Romani and Proglio had originally been set for the beginning of this week.

Edison, Italy's No. 2 power generation company, is jointly owned by EDF and a series of Italian investors headed by regional utility A2A .

Romani said the use of an anti-takeover decree was an option in the matter.

(Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)