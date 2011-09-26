MADRID, Sept 26 Spain's FROB fund has extended the deadline for non-binding offers for Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM) until Wednesday at the request of some of the interested bidders, financial sector sources said on Monday.

The state-backed bank restructuring fund had set an initial deadline for Monday for those banks interested in taking part in an auction for the troubled savings bank, which is likely to take place in October.

Lodging a non-binding offer would give banks access to confidential information on CAM.

No-one at the FROB was immediately available to comment, while the Bank of Spain, which has imposed tough new capital requirements on the country´s savings banks, declined to comment.

"Some of the banks interested in the auction have asked for a couple of days more to get information together and the FROB has agreed to this, but it does not mean there is any change in the sale process," one of the sources said.

The Bank of Spain took over CAM in July, injecting 5.8 billion euros ($7.8 billion) of state funds and preparing the Alicante-based bank for sale. It has offered to share the risk of future losses with any potential buyer, according to a central bank source.

Spain´s leading banks Santander , BBVA and CaixaBank have considered the purchase, according to market sources, but banks are wary of buying a lender like CAM, half of whose loans to property developers had turned bad as of end-June. .

