MILAN, Sept 26 Italian oil refiner Saras hopes to restart crude shipment operations with Libya before the end of the year, Saras Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said on Monday.

"Eni's announcement today of resumption of oil production in Libya is good news," Moratti told Reuters in a telephone call.

In a statement earlier on Monday, Eni said it had restarted production in 15 Libyan wells in the Abu Attifel field some 300 kilometres south of Benghazi.

"A lot depends of course on what happens on the ground but I hope we can restart operations (with Libya) again by year end," Moratti said.

Before the Libyan conflict began Saras sourced about 35 percent of its crude shipments from Libya.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)