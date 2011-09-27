Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

2012 BUDGET

Warsaw is due to approve the country's 2012 budget at a Tuesday sitting, as well as a multi-year debt management strategy, which now sees public debt peaking at 53.8 percent of GDP this year, slightly higher than previously seen.

The 2012 budget draft currently assumes higher privatisation revenues at 4.15 billion zlotys than the 2.15 billion seen before, and lower borrowing needs of 175.51 billion zlotys versus 185.68 billion seen in the previously, the PAP state news agency reported.

POLISH RETAIL

The world's No.3 retailer Tesco and its biggest European rival Carrefour are in the running for Polish Emperia's $276 million retail arm, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

ZLOTY

The Polish currency's recent losses are only due to turbulences in the global economy and is not justified by strong economic fundamentals of the country, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski reiterated in an interview for the PAP state news agency published on Tuesday.

POLISH BANKS SAFE

Poland's financial system is safe thanks to the high level of banks' capitalisation and significant liquidity buffers, the head of Polish financial supervision (KNF) was quoted as saying by he Parkiet daily on Tuesday.

JSW

Polish miner JSW wants to become self-sufficient in terms of energy by 2016, chief executive of the group's energy subsidiary SEJ, Jaroslaw Parma, was quoted as saying by the Parkiet daily on Tuesday.

JSW will also consider building coal power plants after 2015 that would burn fuel from the group's own mines, Parma added.

REAL ESTATE IPO

Poland plans to float its $1-billion real estate group PHN in the second quarter of 2012, in what is seen as the largest Polish privatisation deal next year, Deputy Treasury Minister Krzysztof Walenczak said on Monday.

CBANK ANALYSIS

Emerging market central banks spending billions of dollars to defend their currencies risk depleting their reserves without much success as a deepening global financial crisis sends investors towards safe havens.

