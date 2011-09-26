By Philipp Halstrick

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Germany's DZ Bank is open to joining a second Greek debt swap package, with a larger writedown likely, its chief executive said, making DZ the first major bank in Europe to signal support for further private involvement to help cut Greece's burden.

DZ Bank had the fourth-largest exposure to Greek government bonds among German banks at the end of last year. It wrote down the value of its 731 million euros in Greek sovereign bonds by 243 million euros in the first half of the year.

"If the debt unburdening is not sufficient, we could think about a second step," Wolfgang Kirsch, the head of cooperative DZ Bank, Germany's fifth-largest lender by total assets, told Reuters.

Kirsch suggested including Greek government bonds maturing beyond the year 2020 in the second bond swap, but with a higher writedown than has been proposed up to now.

"We could imagine joining such an initiative in the interests of all," said Kirsch, whose bank is at the centre of Germany's cooperative banking network.

"The alternative of a default would imply even higher writedowns," he added.

International banks in July agreed to contribute to a rescue plan for Greece by taking a 21 percent loss on bonds maturing before 2020 in the second quarter, earmarking a 37 billion euro

($50 billion) net contribution to the bailout.

