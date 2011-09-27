MILAN, Sept 27 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said on Monday it did not plan to take part in the reorganisation of utility Edison by buying an equity stake.

The Turin court of appeal said a class action planned by consumer group Altroconsumo against the bank regarding commissions charged on overdrawn accounts is admissible, Altroconsumo said in a note on Monday.

EDISON

The power producer said on Monday its board had appointed Massimiliano Masi as Chief Financial Officer.

* A2A

The utility's management board is expected to discuss at a meeting on Tuesday plans for Edison's reorganisation opting for the solution agreed with France's EDF in March, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ENEL

Spanish bond issuer TDA sold 1.5 billion euros of two-year FADE power tariff bonds on Monday, three times its 500 million euro minimum level. Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, is entitled to around 52 percent of the bonds.

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The board is due to approve a statute change introducing a new governance system and set the amount of a planned capital increase at a crucial meeting on Tuesday.

* If the board is unable to reach a satisfactory solution, the Bank of Italy may appoint a special commission to run the bank, various newspapers reported.

* ENI

The oil group's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told the Financial Times he hoped to have a large part of Eni's Libyan output restored by the end of the year.

Also, the Greenstream pipeline carrying Libyan gas supplies to Italy should operate at its full capacity for most of this winter after a restart expected in the next few weeks, he said.

Scaroni reiterated in an interview with the the Wall Street Journal that the infrastructure in Libya was "essentially untouched."

SARAS

Italian oil refiner Saras hopes to restart crude shipment operations with Libya before the end of the year, its Chairman Gian Marco Moratti said on Monday.

