* Resources estimated at 860 mln tonnes

* Rosneft may get an access to Eni's projects in Libya

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Italy's Eni is negotiating terms of joint development of a Black Sea's oilfield Val Shatskogo (Shatsky Ridge) with Russia's top crude producer Rosneft , Russian business daily Kommersant said on Tuesday.

A Rosneft spokesman declined to comment.

Last summer, Chevron signed a deal to join Rosneft in the $32-billion Black Sea oil exploration project with estimated resources of 860 million tonnes, but the U.S. company has since pulled out.

Kommersant, citing sources close to the talks, said Eni may acquire 33 percent in the project and fund initial exploration works estimated at around $1 billion.

Rosneft, according to the newspaper, is looking to get access to Eni's projects in Libya.

A source said the list of possible Libya's project is not outlined yet.

Earlier this year, Rosneft's president said that French oil producer Total had offered to replace Chevron as a partner in the Val Shatskogo project. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)