LONDON, Sept 27 KRUTrade AG, Russia's second-largest coal exporter, has merged with its parent company, Cyprus-registered Alinos Enterprises Limited and Alinos has taken over all KRUTrade's coal business operations, Alinos senior executives said on Tuesday.

KRUTrade - now Alinos - exports around 26-28 million tonnes a year of thermal, coking and pulverised PCI coal, roughly one-third of Russia's total exports, to 40 countries in the Atlantic and Pacific, mostly from its own ports.

"The reasons are complicated but it was essentially a shareholders' decision," one executive said.

Customers were sent a letter signed by Alexey Danilov, director of Alinos, who had been running KRUTrade, explaining that the merger took place in July and that contracts would continue to run as normal but fulfilled by Alinos.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jason Neely)