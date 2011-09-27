WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
LONDON, Sept 27 KRUTrade AG, Russia's second-largest coal exporter, has merged with its parent company, Cyprus-registered Alinos Enterprises Limited and Alinos has taken over all KRUTrade's coal business operations, Alinos senior executives said on Tuesday.
KRUTrade - now Alinos - exports around 26-28 million tonnes a year of thermal, coking and pulverised PCI coal, roughly one-third of Russia's total exports, to 40 countries in the Atlantic and Pacific, mostly from its own ports.
"The reasons are complicated but it was essentially a shareholders' decision," one executive said.
Customers were sent a letter signed by Alexey Danilov, director of Alinos, who had been running KRUTrade, explaining that the merger took place in July and that contracts would continue to run as normal but fulfilled by Alinos.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Jason Neely)
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.