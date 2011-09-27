PARIS, Sept 27 Credit Agricole , France's third-biggest bank by market value, is expected to follow bigger rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale in launching asset sales after the sharp falls in their share prices in recent weeks.

Retail-focused Credit Agricole is a different beast from BNP and SocGen. It has already restructured its investment bank and cut high-risk activities after an overambitious expansion in the years leading up to the 2008 crisis.

But analysts and sources familiar with the bank say it is not immune to the lethal cocktail of higher U.S. dollar funding costs and heightened fears over a Greek default that have spurred on banks to speed up asset sales.

"I find it difficult to see how they (Credit Agricole) can avoid it ... They are also likely to act," one Paris-based source familiar with the bank's strategy said.

Separately on Tuesday, an executive at the bank said it was planning to close down its Middle East North Africa (MENA) mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business in Dubai and move the operations back to its Paris office.

Majority owned by a network of retail banking cooperatives with strong roots in French agriculture, Credit Agricole has seen its share price slump by 52 percent since the end of June as the euro debt crisis has worsened and thrown a spotlight on the French banks' overstretched balance sheets.

Although the bank is less exposed to U.S. dollar assets and wholesale funding than BNP and SocGen -- which each recently pledged to sell tens of billions of euros in assets -- it is still seen as vulnerable to the same pressures on dollar exposure and the need to meet tougher capital requirements under the new Basel III global banking rules.

Several analysts now say there is a growing likelihood that Credit Agricole will announce a plan to speed up asset sales at its corporate and investment bank, which may possibly include so-called "toxic" assets that are being gradually run off.

"There will definitely be something in this direction," said one London-based analyst. "They need to get permission from the regional banks, so they're a slow-moving beast...But they need to do something about it, and quickly."

A spokeswoman for Credit Agricole declined to comment.

U.S. ASSETS, GREECE IN SPOTLIGHT

In some respects Credit Agricole's past deleveraging efforts have put it in good stead relative to its bigger rivals: U.S. dollar-denominated assets represented 14 percent of the bank's balance sheet at the end of 2010, lower than SocGen's 19 percent, and it is less dependent overall on wholesale funding.

But research from Citigroup indicates that since 2006 Credit Agricole's investment bank has actually increased its share of U.S. dollar assets on the back of growth in its structured financing franchise. SocGen's investment bank, meanwhile, has reduced its dollar exposure in the same period.

"We would not be surprised to see a more refocused model from the French banks on longer-term U.S. dollar financing...Less aircraft and real estate but continuing to focus on short-term energy and trade finance," said Citigroup analyst Kinner Lakhani. "I don't see why Credit Agricole would be an exception."

Then there is the ticking time bomb of Greece and the broader euro crisis: although Credit Agricole also has a lower sovereign exposure to the debt-wracked Greek economy than its French peers, it owns an unprofitable local bank, Emporiki, which is unlikely to return to profit before 2013-2014.

Credit Agricole also has a wide array of other investments across the eurozone's periphery, from Italian bank Cariparma to stakes in Spain's Bankinter and Portugal's Espirito Santo .

French rival BPCE, also a retail-focused cooperative bank that owns Natixis , said earlier this month in an investor presentation that it was reducing its short-term funding exposure.

And with heightened speculation that even the French state may eventually have to step in to restore confidence in its banks, questions are being asked by some about whether France needs to re-think its approach to bank regulation.

"Banks like BNP have become 'too big to fail', but you were never allowed to say that because it was a national champion," said one former financial executive based in Paris. "I'm not sure the lessons have been learned yet." (Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Christian Plumb and Greg Mahlich)