ROME, Sept 27 Italian state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is not examining any project for a possible investment in Italy's second biggest power producer Edison , its CEO Giovanni Gorno Tempini said on Tuesday.

However, Tempini said the holding was interested in investing in aerospace company Avio, in which defence group Finmeccanica has a stake of around 15 percent.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)