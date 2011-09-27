Sept 27 Moroccan phosphate group OCP on Tuesday said it had awarded an engineering, procurement and construction management contract for two fertiliser plants to its Jesa joint venture with U.S.-based Jacobs Engineering Group .

The deal provides for the construction of two "integrated DAP/MAP (Diammonium and Monoammonium Phosphate) units of one million tonnes each to be commissioned in second half of 2014 and the first half 2015 respectively," the state-owned OCP said in an emailed statement.

Gearing up for a surge in global demand from farmers for fertilisers, OCP plans to raise its mining capacity by 70 percent through the addition of four new fertiliser plants that will gradually come on stream from July 2013.

OCP, or Office Cherifien des Phosphates, is the world's top phosphate reserves holder. (Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)