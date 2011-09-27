Sept 27 Moroccan phosphate group OCP on Tuesday
said it had awarded an engineering, procurement and construction
management contract for two fertiliser plants to its Jesa joint
venture with U.S.-based Jacobs Engineering Group .
The deal provides for the construction of two "integrated
DAP/MAP (Diammonium and Monoammonium Phosphate) units of one
million tonnes each to be commissioned in second half of 2014
and the first half 2015 respectively," the state-owned OCP said
in an emailed statement.
Gearing up for a surge in global demand from farmers for
fertilisers, OCP plans to raise its mining capacity by 70
percent through the addition of four new fertiliser plants that
will gradually come on stream from July 2013.
OCP, or Office Cherifien des Phosphates, is the world's top
phosphate reserves holder.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)