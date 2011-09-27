PARIS, Sept 27 Pay-TV channel Canal +
will appeal against the French competition regulator's decision
to withdraw approval of its 2006 takeover of rival satellite
operator TPS, the company's head said in a newspaper interview
published on Tuesday.
"We will challenge this decision with the State Council,"
the highest administrative court, Chief Executive Bertrand
Meheut told France's Le Monde, which comes out in the afternoon.
The regulator last week withdrew approval on the grounds
that the Canal+ flouted the conditions of the merger. In
addition, it fined Canal+ 30 million euros ($40 million) and
said the company would have to submit a new application for the
transaction within a month.
"(The regulator) took a decision without warning," Meheut
said. "We have never received warnings or an injunction."
To get the merger approved, Canal+ agreed to 59 conditions
intended to address competitive issues raised by the deal but
the regulator said last week that Canal+ had failed to respect
10 of its promises.
France's biggest broadcasters TF1 and M6
, have recently lobbied the government to hem in their
rival's new ambitions in free TV. Canal+ is owned by telecom and
media giant Vivendi.
($1 = 0.742 Euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)