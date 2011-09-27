PARIS, Sept 27 Pay-TV channel Canal + will appeal against the French competition regulator's decision to withdraw approval of its 2006 takeover of rival satellite operator TPS, the company's head said in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday.

"We will challenge this decision with the State Council," the highest administrative court, Chief Executive Bertrand Meheut told France's Le Monde, which comes out in the afternoon.

The regulator last week withdrew approval on the grounds that the Canal+ flouted the conditions of the merger. In addition, it fined Canal+ 30 million euros ($40 million) and said the company would have to submit a new application for the transaction within a month.

"(The regulator) took a decision without warning," Meheut said. "We have never received warnings or an injunction."

To get the merger approved, Canal+ agreed to 59 conditions intended to address competitive issues raised by the deal but the regulator said last week that Canal+ had failed to respect 10 of its promises.

France's biggest broadcasters TF1 and M6 , have recently lobbied the government to hem in their rival's new ambitions in free TV. Canal+ is owned by telecom and media giant Vivendi. ($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)