MILAN, Sept 27 Italian mutual bank Banca Popolare di Milano is set to introduce a dual board system as it seeks to dispel criticism from the Bank of Italy over its governance structure, a draft of the bank's governance reform proposal seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

According to the draft the bank will have a supervisory and management board, with the latter in charge of the bank's strategy.

The draft also said that only one bank employee can sit on the management board. (Reporting By Andrea Mandala)