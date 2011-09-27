LONDON, Sept 27 Azeri oil exports will fall in November and December due to maintenance work at a BP-operated platform, trading sources told Reuters, which could tighten already scarce supplies of light and sweet crude grades to Europe.

Sources said on Tuesday that Azeri Light exports from the Turkish port of Ceyhan might decline for a fifth straight month to as low as 18 million barrels in November from 20 million in October and as high as 27 million in October 2010.

"It should support prices of light grades and at least partially cushion against a general decline in oil prices," one trader familiar with preliminary export estimates said. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by Jane Baird)