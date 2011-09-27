PARIS, Sept 27 Workers at all French refineries
will hold general assemblies early on Wednesday following
LyondellBasell's announcement to close its Berre plant,
a CGT union official told Reuters on Tuesday.
"There will be general assemblies at all of France's 10
refineries following what happened at Berre today," the official
said, adding that calls for strike could be part of those
discussions.
He added CGT union officials of the four refineries based in
the Berre industrial site will also meet on Friday to discuss
possible strike. Apart from LyondellBasell, Total, Ineos and
ExxonMobil, also run refineries on the site.
