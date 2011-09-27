PARIS, Sept 27 Workers at all French refineries will hold general assemblies early on Wednesday following LyondellBasell's announcement to close its Berre plant, a CGT union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"There will be general assemblies at all of France's 10 refineries following what happened at Berre today," the official said, adding that calls for strike could be part of those discussions.

He added CGT union officials of the four refineries based in the Berre industrial site will also meet on Friday to discuss possible strike. Apart from LyondellBasell, Total, Ineos and ExxonMobil, also run refineries on the site.

(Reporting By Muriel Boselli)