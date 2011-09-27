WARSAW, Sept 27 Poland's telecoms market should see near flat growth in 2012 if it is not hit by any new regulatory changes, the head of Poland's top telecom operator TPSA , Maciej Witucki, told TVN CNBC on Tuesday.

The market accelerated growth to 0.5 percent in the second quarter from 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year, bouncing back from falls in recent years, as regulatory changes, a contracting fixed-line sector and saturating mobile telephony markets have put a cap on growth.

TPSA is a unit of France Telecom . (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)