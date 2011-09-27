MILAN, Sept 27 A deal with France's EDF
over the reorganisation of Edison will only go through
if it has government support, the chairman of regional utility
A2A's management board said on Tuesday.
"I don't think they will say no," Giuliano Zuccoli said.
Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian
investors led by A2A.
Zuccoli said the A2A management board had decided to pick up
talks again with EDF over Edison on the basis of an agreement
reached in March but which was initially blocked by the Italian
government.
That agreement essentially gave control of Edison to the
French utility in exchange for certain assets.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)