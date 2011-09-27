MILAN, Sept 27 A deal with France's EDF over the reorganisation of Edison will only go through if it has government support, the chairman of regional utility A2A's management board said on Tuesday.

"I don't think they will say no," Giuliano Zuccoli said.

Edison is jointly controlled by EDF and a group of Italian investors led by A2A.

Zuccoli said the A2A management board had decided to pick up talks again with EDF over Edison on the basis of an agreement reached in March but which was initially blocked by the Italian government.

That agreement essentially gave control of Edison to the French utility in exchange for certain assets.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)