PARIS, Sept 27 Industrial gases specialist Air Liquide on Tuesday said it is bolstering its business in Turkey with a 60 million euros ($81.8 million) investment in gases production.

Air Liquide will acquire three so-called air gas production units in Aliaga from petrochemical group Petkim and will also invest in a new production unit, due to be commissioned in the second half of 2013.

In addition to supplying Petkim with oxygen, nitrogen and compressed air as part of a long-term contract, Air Liquide plans to produce liquid gases for other industries operating in the region.