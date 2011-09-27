* 60 million euros investment in gases production
* New production unit will be commissioned in 2013
PARIS, Sept 27 Industrial gases specialist Air
Liquide on Tuesday said it is bolstering its business
in Turkey with a 60 million euros ($81.8 million) investment in
gases production.
Air Liquide will acquire three so-called air gas production
units in Aliaga from petrochemical group Petkim and
will also invest in a new production unit, due to be
commissioned in the second half of 2013.
In addition to supplying Petkim with oxygen, nitrogen and
compressed air as part of a long-term contract, Air Liquide
plans to produce liquid gases for other industries operating in
the region.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)