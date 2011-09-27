MADRID, Sept 27 Spain´s Santander chairman Emilio Botin said on Tuesday he did not foresee an economic recession on a global scale.

"My opinion is that there will be no recession," Botin said during an event organised by the bank to promote its scholarships for work experience.

The euro zone's biggest bank will hold its annual investor day in London on Thursday and Friday.

On the home front, Botin said it is necessary and timely for Spain to forge ahead in reaching agreements on wage negotiations. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)