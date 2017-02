BAKU, Sept 27 BP said on Tuesday it was suspending production at three platforms at its Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) Caspian oil field for up to 15 days each, a spokeswoman for the British oil major in Baku said.

The maintenance work is scheduled to begin on Oct. 20 and should last for five weeks, spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly said.

Total production at all three fields is at least 560,000 barrels per day.

