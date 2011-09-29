MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish energy sector regulator CNE has decided not to investigate a pact formed between oil group Repsol´s core shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex, media reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources close to the regulator.

Last month, Sacyr and Pemex syndicated their stakes in Repsol, where they have a combined 29 percent, to boost their influence in the Spanish oil company.

PAIN ENERGY SECTOR REGULATOR SAYS WILL NOT INVESTIGATE REPSOL CORE SHAREHOLDERS PACT - MEDIA (Reporting By Judy MacInnes; editing Sonya Dowsett)