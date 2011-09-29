Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
MADRID, Sept 29 Spanish energy sector regulator CNE has decided not to investigate a pact formed between oil group Repsol´s core shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex, media reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources close to the regulator.
Last month, Sacyr and Pemex syndicated their stakes in Repsol, where they have a combined 29 percent, to boost their influence in the Spanish oil company.
PAIN ENERGY SECTOR REGULATOR SAYS WILL NOT INVESTIGATE REPSOL CORE SHAREHOLDERS PACT - MEDIA (Reporting By Judy MacInnes; editing Sonya Dowsett)
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.