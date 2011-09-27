MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's energy sector regulator
CNE said it did not discuss at its extraordinary board meeting
on Tuesday the pact between oil group Repsol's
shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico´s
state-owned oil firm Pemex.
Repsol and its other core shareholder Spain's Gas Natural
have both requested a probe into the alliance formed by
Sacyr and Pemex.
The CNE said in an email that it did not know whether it
would discuss the pact at its upcoming board meetings. It has up
to three months to decide whether or not to investigate the
alliance.
Repsol faces a messy shareholders meeting to decide who runs
the company if management and Sacyr and Pemex, which have a
combined 29 percent stake, cannot call a truce to their ugly
power struggle at the oil company's board meeting on
Wednesday.
