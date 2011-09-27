MADRID, Sept 27 Spain's energy sector regulator CNE said it did not discuss at its extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday the pact between oil group Repsol's shareholders Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexico´s state-owned oil firm Pemex.

Repsol and its other core shareholder Spain's Gas Natural have both requested a probe into the alliance formed by Sacyr and Pemex.

The CNE said in an email that it did not know whether it would discuss the pact at its upcoming board meetings. It has up to three months to decide whether or not to investigate the alliance.

Repsol faces a messy shareholders meeting to decide who runs the company if management and Sacyr and Pemex, which have a combined 29 percent stake, cannot call a truce to their ugly power struggle at the oil company's board meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)