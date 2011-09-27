TUNIS, Sept 27 Tunisia has not received any request from Libya's interim rulers to extradite Muammar Gaddafi's former Prime Minister Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, who was freed by a court of appeal on Tuesday, a source at the Justice Ministry told Reuters.

"Tunisia has not received any official request to extradite Mahmoudi," the source said. "And after the court's decision to free him, he is a free man."

In the highest profile detention of a Gaddafi associate to date, a court last week jailed Mahmoudi for illegally entering the country.

Asked if this meant Mahmoudi would be extradited, the source said: "Of course not." (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Louise Ireland)