TUNIS, Sept 27 Tunisia has not received any
request from Libya's interim rulers to extradite Muammar
Gaddafi's former Prime Minister
Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, who was freed by a court of appeal
on Tuesday, a source at the Justice Ministry told Reuters.
"Tunisia has not received any official request to extradite
Mahmoudi," the source said. "And after the court's decision to
free him, he is a free man."
In the highest profile detention of a Gaddafi associate to
date, a court last week jailed Mahmoudi for illegally entering
the country.
Asked if this meant Mahmoudi would be extradited, the
source said: "Of course not."
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Louise Ireland)