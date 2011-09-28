MILAN, Sept 28 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POPOLARE MILANO
The bank cut the size of a planned capital increase on
Tuesday as it introduced a dual board system in a move to make
management more independent from shareholders and attract new
investors.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Fitch Ratings has cut the outlook on Intesa Sanpaolo's
rating to negative, saying the bank's profitability may suffer
due to the difficult operating environment.
At present, Fitch affirmed Intesa's long-term issuer default
rating at "AA-".
EDISON , A2A
The Italian government is unlikely to stand in the way of a
deal over the reorganisation of Edison which could give full
control of the utility to France's EDF , an executive of
regional utility A2A said on Tuesday.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The lender said on Wednesday it had completed real estate
operations that would boost its Tier 1 ratio by about 40 basis
points as of Friday.
* SAIPEM
Goldman cut its price target on the stock to 42 euros from
46.2 euros.
* PIRELLI & C
Goldman cut its price target on the stock to 9.7 euros from
10.6 euros.
BUZZI UNICEM
Standard & Poor's has lowered its long- and short-term
corporate credit ratings on Buzzi.
BANCA GENERALI
The group approved the sale of its Italian-registered funds,
it said on Tuesday. The transaction will generate a net gain of
3.8 million euros.
* GENERALI
The insurer will soon know how much it is allowed to invest
in Chinese bonds, shares and funds under a licence it obtained
in March, Corriere della Sera reported.
* FINMECCANICA
The defence group has asked Mediobanca to look at the best
strategic options for its transportation units whether an
alliance or a sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting
sources.
AS ROMA
The soccer club said on Tuesday it posted a net loss of 30.6
million euros in its fiscal year to June 30. It said it had debt
of 55 million euros.
* INSURERS
Italy's insurance regulator ISVAP has softened the rules on
the amount of unrealised capital losses on investments that
insurers have to include when calculating their solvency ratios,
Il Sole 24 Ore said citing ISVAP.
* GEMINA
The chief executive of Rome airport operator Aeroporti di
Roma is about to leave the Gemina holding's unit, Il Messaggero
said without citing sources.
* IKEA
The Swedish retailer plans to open between 10 and 15 new
shops in Italy over the medium term, for an overall investment
of up to 1 billion euro, CEO Mikael Ohlsson told Il Sole 24 Ore.
