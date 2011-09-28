MILAN, Sept 28 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POPOLARE MILANO

The bank cut the size of a planned capital increase on Tuesday as it introduced a dual board system in a move to make management more independent from shareholders and attract new investors.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Fitch Ratings has cut the outlook on Intesa Sanpaolo's rating to negative, saying the bank's profitability may suffer due to the difficult operating environment.

At present, Fitch affirmed Intesa's long-term issuer default rating at "AA-".

EDISON , A2A

The Italian government is unlikely to stand in the way of a deal over the reorganisation of Edison which could give full control of the utility to France's EDF , an executive of regional utility A2A said on Tuesday.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said on Wednesday it had completed real estate operations that would boost its Tier 1 ratio by about 40 basis points as of Friday.

* SAIPEM

Goldman cut its price target on the stock to 42 euros from 46.2 euros.

* PIRELLI & C

Goldman cut its price target on the stock to 9.7 euros from 10.6 euros.

BUZZI UNICEM

Standard & Poor's has lowered its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Buzzi.

BANCA GENERALI

The group approved the sale of its Italian-registered funds, it said on Tuesday. The transaction will generate a net gain of 3.8 million euros.

* GENERALI

The insurer will soon know how much it is allowed to invest in Chinese bonds, shares and funds under a licence it obtained in March, Corriere della Sera reported.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group has asked Mediobanca to look at the best strategic options for its transportation units whether an alliance or a sale, Il Sole 24 Ore reported without quoting sources.

AS ROMA

The soccer club said on Tuesday it posted a net loss of 30.6 million euros in its fiscal year to June 30. It said it had debt of 55 million euros.

* INSURERS

Italy's insurance regulator ISVAP has softened the rules on the amount of unrealised capital losses on investments that insurers have to include when calculating their solvency ratios, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing ISVAP.

* GEMINA

The chief executive of Rome airport operator Aeroporti di Roma is about to leave the Gemina holding's unit, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

* IKEA

The Swedish retailer plans to open between 10 and 15 new shops in Italy over the medium term, for an overall investment of up to 1 billion euro, CEO Mikael Ohlsson told Il Sole 24 Ore.

