PARIS, Sept 28 The European Commission will ask
France to review its stance on "bonus channels" it plans to
grant big broadcasters to offset the costs of the transfer from
analogue to digital television, Les Echos reported on Wednesday.
The country's big broadcasters such as TF1 , M6
and pay television operator Canal+ are slated
to be allocated new channels this year as they are asked to
broadcast through digital and analogue signals, and hence face
higher costs.
But the European Commission is opposing the bonus channels
as discriminatory to competitors and in violation of rules
limiting state aid, Les Echos said, adding it had seen the
document.
Under European rules, if a member state fails to conform to
a reasoned opinion within two months, the Commission refers the
matter to the EU's Court of Justice, which arbitrates the
dispute.
France, however, is considering the deployment of a new
digital norm known as DVB-T2, better suited for high-definition
and 3D broadcasts, which may delay the process for several years
according to industry experts.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Plumb)