PARIS, Sept 28 The European Commission will ask France to review its stance on "bonus channels" it plans to grant big broadcasters to offset the costs of the transfer from analogue to digital television, Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

The country's big broadcasters such as TF1 , M6 and pay television operator Canal+ are slated to be allocated new channels this year as they are asked to broadcast through digital and analogue signals, and hence face higher costs.

But the European Commission is opposing the bonus channels as discriminatory to competitors and in violation of rules limiting state aid, Les Echos said, adding it had seen the document.

Under European rules, if a member state fails to conform to a reasoned opinion within two months, the Commission refers the matter to the EU's Court of Justice, which arbitrates the dispute.

France, however, is considering the deployment of a new digital norm known as DVB-T2, better suited for high-definition and 3D broadcasts, which may delay the process for several years according to industry experts.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Christian Plumb)