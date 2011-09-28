SOFIA, Sept 28 The European Commission has started raids at several Bulgarian gas companies as part of a wider investigation over possible breaches of anti-trust rules in gas firms in ten EU members in central and eastern Europe.

Bulgaria's dominant state-owned natural gas firms Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz as well as private Overgas, 50 percent controlled by Russia's Gazprom , said on Wednesday EU investigators are carrying out checks at their offices.

The EU executive Commission said on Tuesday it had carried out raids in several EU member states to investigate firms involved in the supply, transmission and storage of natural gas.

The Commission was concerned that they may have engaged in anticompetitive practices in breach of EU anti-trust rules or that they are in possession of information relating to such practices.

"Teams of the European Commission are carrying out checks in several Bulgarian energy companies," Overgas said in a statement, adding it was cooperating with the inspectors.

Executive director of Bulgargaz, Dimitar Gogov, told Reuters in a telephone call that the company was fully cooperating with the investigators, adding his company had nothing to worry about.

Bulgaria almost fully satisfies its natural gas needs with imports from Gazprom. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Erica Billingham)