* Santen offers 71 pct premium

* Novagali suspended on Paris bourse

* Initial agreement with controlling shareholders reached

PARIS, Sept 28 Japanese drugmaker Santen Pharmaceutical said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 50.55 percent of French eye care company Novagali from its main shareholders, followed by a tender offer for the rest of the company.

Santen, which expects to pay about 100 million euros($136 million)for the entire company, says on its website that it is the leader in Japan for prescription ophthalmics with a market share of nearly 40 percent, but it is also present in anti-rheumatic drugs.

Novagali shareholders Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, Auriga Partners, IdInvest Partners and CDC Innovation have agreed to sell their shares at 6.15 euros each -- a 71.3 percent premium to Novagali's closing share price on Sept. 27. Novagali said.

"... the acquisition of Novagali will strengthen (Santen's) global presence, which is one of the main strategic objectives," for 2020," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Akira Kurokawa said in a statement on Wednesday.

Santen will soon launch an offer to buy the rest of Novagali's shares at the same price and will remove them from the stock market once it holds at least 95 percent of Novagali's equity and voting rights.

Novagali shares have been suspended for all of Wednesday's session, the Paris bourse said.

The offer comes nearly a year after Novagali Chief Executive Jerome Martinez told Reuters it aimed to find a partner in the first half of 2011 for Cyclokat, an experimental drug that could challenge the monopoly Allergan holds with its dry-eye prescription drug Restasis.

Dry eyes, glaucoma, allergies and eye diseases are on the rise as the population ages, pollution increases and more people use contact lenses, undergo eye surgery, are exposed to air conditioning or spend hours behind computer screens.

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)