* Bank seen shrinking balance sheet like SocGen, BNP
* Shares down 2 pct in line with sector
* Bank spokeswoman declines comment on presentation's
content
PARIS, Sept 28 Credit Agricole ,
France's third-biggest listed bank, is expected to unveil more
details of how it plans to speed up asset sales when its chief
executive faces investors on Wednesday against a volatile
environment for European banks.
Credit Agricole CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet is slated to make an
afternoon presentation to investors at a conference held by
Cheuvreux, a brokerage owned by the bank.
Credit Agricole is expected to announce its own plan to
shrink its investment banking balance sheet following in the
footsteps of BNP Paribas and Societe Generale
, Reuters reported on Tuesday. The Financial Times on
Wednesday reported that the announcement would come later in the
day.
A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment but said
slides from Chifflet's presentation, which is closed to the
public, would be posted to the bank's website from 1215 GMT.
Shares of Credit Agricole were down 2 percent, to 5.09
euros, at 0933 GMT, in line with the STOXX Europe 600 bank index
. SocGen was down 3.7 percent while bigger rival BNP was
down 1.4 percent.
A plan to reduce assets could lead to raised estimates for
Credit Agricole's core Tier 1 ratio -- a key measure of bank
solvency -- in 2013, Natixis analyst Alex Koagne said in a note.
French banks are scrambling to free up capital to meet tougher
Basel III rules after a sharp summertime sell-off threw a
spotlight on their overstretched balance sheets.
Possible assets that could be part of the plan include the
group's portfolio of "toxic" assets that is being run off and
perhaps even the bank's stakes in Spain's Bankinter or
Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo , Koagne wrote in a
note.
"It should be noted that this balance-sheet reduction will
likely be accompanied by a loss of revenues that will likely
have an impact on profit generation," he said.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent, Blaise Robinson and Julien
Ponthus; Editing by Christian Plumb)