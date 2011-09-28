* Bank seen shrinking balance sheet like SocGen, BNP

* Shares down 2 pct in line with sector

* Bank spokeswoman declines comment on presentation's content

PARIS, Sept 28 Credit Agricole , France's third-biggest listed bank, is expected to unveil more details of how it plans to speed up asset sales when its chief executive faces investors on Wednesday against a volatile environment for European banks.

Credit Agricole CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet is slated to make an afternoon presentation to investors at a conference held by Cheuvreux, a brokerage owned by the bank.

Credit Agricole is expected to announce its own plan to shrink its investment banking balance sheet following in the footsteps of BNP Paribas and Societe Generale , Reuters reported on Tuesday. The Financial Times on Wednesday reported that the announcement would come later in the day.

A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment but said slides from Chifflet's presentation, which is closed to the public, would be posted to the bank's website from 1215 GMT.

Shares of Credit Agricole were down 2 percent, to 5.09 euros, at 0933 GMT, in line with the STOXX Europe 600 bank index . SocGen was down 3.7 percent while bigger rival BNP was down 1.4 percent.

A plan to reduce assets could lead to raised estimates for Credit Agricole's core Tier 1 ratio -- a key measure of bank solvency -- in 2013, Natixis analyst Alex Koagne said in a note. French banks are scrambling to free up capital to meet tougher Basel III rules after a sharp summertime sell-off threw a spotlight on their overstretched balance sheets.

Possible assets that could be part of the plan include the group's portfolio of "toxic" assets that is being run off and perhaps even the bank's stakes in Spain's Bankinter or Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo , Koagne wrote in a note.

"It should be noted that this balance-sheet reduction will likely be accompanied by a loss of revenues that will likely have an impact on profit generation," he said. (Reporting By Lionel Laurent, Blaise Robinson and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Christian Plumb)