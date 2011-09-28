LONDON, Sept 28 German government bonds fell to session lows on Wednesday with traders citing speculation of an imminent statement from the "troika" of Greece's lenders.

Greece's lenders sent a team to Athens on Wednesday to inspect a government austerity plan they want implemented in exchange for aid , but it was unclear whether an European Commission briefing due to begin would say anymore than that.

"Markets sold off on expectations for them to make some grand announcement," a trader said.

December Bund futures fell as low as 136.29, 59 ticks lower on the day and were last at 135.47.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)