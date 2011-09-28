LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Stringent regulations set to be
imposed on the European banking sector may inflate costs faced
by corporate borrowers, a study published on Thursday by rating
agency Standard and Poor's shows.
The additional costs for euro zone corporates will range
between EUR 30-50 billion per year once Basel III and Solvency
II are fully implemented by 2018, S&P calculated, representing a
10-20% increase.
Incremental costs resulting from the increased capital
requirements and liquidity charges could be between 50 bps and
70 bps for investment-grade issuers, and between 92 and 164 bps
for speculative-grade credits.
"This will bring about a substantial change in behaviour by
lenders and borrowers," argues S&P's chief credit officer Blaise
Ganguin, who authored the report, adding that this will lead to
profound changes in the capital markets, causing shifts in
pricing and risk-taking behaviour by banks and insurers.
Due to the structure of U.S. corporate lending, the effect
of the new regulations will be much stronger on the
euro-denominated bond market than on its U.S counterpart.
"U.S. corporates rely almost exclusively on capital market
sources for term-debt financing, with banks providing working
capital and other short- to medium-term revolving credit
facilities," Ganguin writes.
The report also outlines the structural changes that have
occurred since 2007 in what was once a relatively comfortable
funding environment for corporates.
"We consider that the traditional underwrite-and-distribute
syndicate model will be difficult to maintain in the future
without loan pricing that is more reflective of risk," Ganguin
writes.
Under the new Basel III regulations, banks are required to
hold 4.5% of common equity and 6% of Tier I capital of
risk-weighted assets.
Basel III also calls for a mandatory capital conservation
buffer of 2.5% and a discretionary counter-cyclical buffer,
which lets national regulators require an additional 2.5% of
capital when necessary.
"Certain banks will have to raise substantial amounts of
capital to be Basel III-compliant," Ganguin writes.
"This, in turn, could lead to serious credit rationing in
Europe, and hurt primarily firms with no access to the capital
markets."
The report found that in the near-term, less diversified,
highly leveraged corporate entities, or companies that don't
want to contend with public disclosure requirements in Europe,
could find themselves scrambling for cash.
Europe has already seen a flurry of activity from French
corporates in the bond market as a means of diversifying away
from bank-dependent funding.
"We're noticing that the worse the situation, the fuller the
corporate pipeline," Brendon Moran, global co-head of corporate
origination at Societe Generale said.
(Reporting By Josie Cox)