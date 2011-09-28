LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Stringent regulations set to be imposed on the European banking sector may inflate costs faced by corporate borrowers, a study published on Thursday by rating agency Standard and Poor's shows.

The additional costs for euro zone corporates will range between EUR 30-50 billion per year once Basel III and Solvency II are fully implemented by 2018, S&P calculated, representing a 10-20% increase.

Incremental costs resulting from the increased capital requirements and liquidity charges could be between 50 bps and 70 bps for investment-grade issuers, and between 92 and 164 bps for speculative-grade credits.

"This will bring about a substantial change in behaviour by lenders and borrowers," argues S&P's chief credit officer Blaise Ganguin, who authored the report, adding that this will lead to profound changes in the capital markets, causing shifts in pricing and risk-taking behaviour by banks and insurers.

Due to the structure of U.S. corporate lending, the effect of the new regulations will be much stronger on the euro-denominated bond market than on its U.S counterpart.

"U.S. corporates rely almost exclusively on capital market sources for term-debt financing, with banks providing working capital and other short- to medium-term revolving credit facilities," Ganguin writes.

The report also outlines the structural changes that have occurred since 2007 in what was once a relatively comfortable funding environment for corporates.

"We consider that the traditional underwrite-and-distribute syndicate model will be difficult to maintain in the future without loan pricing that is more reflective of risk," Ganguin writes.

Under the new Basel III regulations, banks are required to hold 4.5% of common equity and 6% of Tier I capital of risk-weighted assets.

Basel III also calls for a mandatory capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a discretionary counter-cyclical buffer, which lets national regulators require an additional 2.5% of capital when necessary.

"Certain banks will have to raise substantial amounts of capital to be Basel III-compliant," Ganguin writes.

"This, in turn, could lead to serious credit rationing in Europe, and hurt primarily firms with no access to the capital markets."

The report found that in the near-term, less diversified, highly leveraged corporate entities, or companies that don't want to contend with public disclosure requirements in Europe, could find themselves scrambling for cash.

Europe has already seen a flurry of activity from French corporates in the bond market as a means of diversifying away from bank-dependent funding.

"We're noticing that the worse the situation, the fuller the corporate pipeline," Brendon Moran, global co-head of corporate origination at Societe Generale said. (Reporting By Josie Cox)