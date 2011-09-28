* Coop execs say volatility forcing investment

* Meat group Danish Crown mulls outside capital

* French coops consolidating but local ties strong

PARIS, Sept 28 Farm-sector cooperative groups in Europe are seeking additional finance, including from outside investors, to grow in increasingly export-driven markets and cope with rising market volatility, cooperative managers said on Wednesday.

Europe has witnessed a wave of concentration involving farmer-owned cooperatives in recent years that has supported the emergence of giants, with multi-billion-euro sales stretching far down the food chain.

But cooperatives continue to face limited resources from their financially pressed farmer members as well as from their bank creditors, Svend Erik Sorensen, vice president of meat group Danish Crown, told a conference in Paris.

"We have all seen we have been through a financial crisis, and the credit is tight," he said. "European farmers, at least meat producers, are under financial pressure and they've been there for three or four years."

Danish Crown is among Europe's top meat producers and the world's leading pork exporters after a string of acquisitions in the past decade.

The group adopted a limited company structure a year ago to allow it to bring in outside investors, and its options include a private equity investment, a stock market listing and even the loss of control, Sorensen said.

Discussions with cooperative members over what capital structure to develop are continuing, he said, stressing, "It's not something you can do overnight."

French sugar and ethanol group Tereos has turned to the stock market, organising some of its activities in the Tereos Internacional subsidiary listed in Sao Paulo and due to be listed subsequently in Paris.

Without going overseas directly, some French cooperatives had boosted their investment capacity through local mergers and diversification in downstream businesses.

Uneal, a grouping of grain cooperatives in the north of France, has invested profitably in garden centres in France while also gaining exposure to international demand through its shareholding in the reorganised Tereos group, said Louis Guillemant, Uneal's managing director.

"We have to be very strong in our regions and also accompany the growth of our national champions," he said.

PRICE SWING PROBLEMS

Wild swings in agricultural prices have also created costs for cooperatives.

A spike in price volatility since 2008 meant cooperatives had to invest heavily in risk management, said Alain Le Floch, managing director of Champagne Cereales, one of France's largest cooperative groups.

"I see two constraints (for cooperatives) -- financial means and sometimes the competencies of people," he said, stressing the need to adapt governance and attract skilled staff to deal with growing market risks.

"This volatility from markets is far greater than what the (French) farmer was used to before with the weather," he said.

This volatility was particularly tough for European operators, who experienced a long period of protection from the world market before the European Union liberalised its common farm policy in the 1990s, said Didier Nedelec, director of the grain trading division at French cooperative union InVivo.

"Volatility is something that's new and very hazardous in Europe," he said. "Today our task is to train farmers, cooperatives and clients." (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Jane Baird)