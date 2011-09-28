* LD Wind considers $34 million plant
CAPE TOWN, Sept 28 Denmark-based LM Wind Power,
the world's largest manufacturer of turbine blades, is
considering establishing a plant in South Africa to supply the
African market and other top emerging wind markets such as
Brazil, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The mooted plant, which would be LM's first in the southern
hemisphere, could also boost a nascent wind power market in
Africa's strongest economy as it moves away from coal, which
supplies more than 90 percent of South Africa's electricity.
"Our typical plant layout will have investment of around 24
to 25 million euros ($34 million). We are looking at a plant of
about 100,000 square meters," Nirmal Gupta, director for key
accounts and strategic positioning at LM, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a wind conference.
The firm is in talks with South African development
financier, the Industrial Development Corporation, and expects
to make a final decision before year-end, he said.
Two sites for the plant have been identified in the Western
Cape and Eastern Cape provinces, Gupta said.
The decision will depend not only on South Africa's
immediate demand but also on anticipated demand from other
African countries developing significant projects, such as
Kenya.
"Our logistic team also reported to us that the shipping
routes from South Africa are much more economical to countries
like Brazil, so we are not only looking at Africa," Gupta said.
Brazil's blustery coastlines and growing electricity demand
have spurred a wind power rush as investors flock to build
turbines and establish wind farms.
China's Goldwind and Indian wind turbine maker
Suzlon Energy have already indicated they wukk
consider setting up manufacturing plants in South Africa.
Jack Zhao, senior commercial manager for Sinovel Wind
Group's South African operations, supported the
notion of local procurement to help reduce costs.
"South Africa exports the fibreglass materials to China, and
then in China they manufacture the blades and transport it back
to Africa countries. That way you add more than 30 percent of
the cost, so it is a huge challenge," Zhao told delegates.
Local procurement is a key feature of South African tenders
as the country tries to build stalled industrial capacity and
also broaden the economic base to include the black majority.
The green sector has been identified by government as a key
sector as it tries to create 5 million new jobs by 2020 and make
inroads into a stubbornly high unemployment rate pegged at
around 25 percent of the workforce.
However, some developers and manufacturers said South Africa
was not ambitious enough in its renewable energy procurement
strategy. They said the minimum 400 MW designated to wind in the
first phase of the procurement programme until 2013 was too
little to lure investors and build a viable local manufacturing
base.
"Half the jobs that are created will come without any
problem whatsoever, in towers, in blades possibly, but I cannot
see sales being economical in this country on the back of 400
MW," said Tom Pedersen, Siemens' head of wind power for Middle
East and Africa.
He said 1,000 MW would be the minimum to create a
sustainable market.
In the medium term, South Africa plans to buy 3,725 MW of
renewable power from independent producers by 2016, with 1,850
MW coming from wind power.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
