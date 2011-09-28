* Bank to shrink balance sheet like SocGen, BNP

* Shares down 1 pct, outperforming sector

* Plan lacks detail on assets to be sold - analyst (Adds analyst comment, more details on plan)

By Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Sept 28 Credit Agricole , France's third-biggest listed bank, became the latest lender to announce plans to slash its balance sheet in a bid to cut debt and funding needs amid mounting euro zone crisis worries and a U.S. dollar funding squeeze.

Credit Agricole, which also plans to shutter some businesses, is following in the footsteps of BNP Paribas and Societe Generale , which have announced similar moves as their shares have floundered.

The revamp also marks the latest step in Credit Agricole's return to its retail-focused roots after an investment banking expansion in the years leading up to the 2008 financial crisis backfired, leading to heavy losses.

NEW MANAGEMENT

The bank, majority-owned by regional cooperatives with deep agricultural roots, is under new management and has already shuttered high-risk activities.

Credit Agricole now aims to cut its structural debt by 50 billion euros ($68.2 billion) by end-2012, which includes cutting short-term debt by 26 percent, or 45 billion euros, the bank said in a presentation posted on its website on Wednesday.

Some businesses in its investment bank will be discontinued entirely, cutting the unit's financing needs by 15-18 billion euros.

"Overall it's a reduction plan that is not too far from what BNP and SocGen offered," said Natixis analyst Alex Koagne.

"We're a bit surprised that they did not emphasise more whether they were going to sell 'toxic' assets being run off."

The bank also said it expects to benefit from scheduled reductions in structured finance, commercial banking and capital markets activities and the closure of "non-strategic" international operations.

Credit Agricole CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet, who has overhauled management and unveiled a new 2011-2014 strategy, was slated to make an afternoon presentation to investors at a conference closed to the media and held by Cheuvreux, a brokerage owned by the bank.

Shares of Credit Agricole were down 1.3 percent, to 5.12 euros at 1423 GMT, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 bank index , which was 1.8 percent lower. SocGen was down 3.5 percent while bigger rival BNP was down 0.3 percent.

Credit Agricole added it was targeting a core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent for its parent group, a network of cooperative regional banks, in 2013. It did not give specifics on the listed bank's solvency.

PROFIT IMPACT

Information on the impact on profits was also lacking, Koagne said, adding: "we are disappointed they didn't give more details on solvency and Basel III for (the listed) Credit Agricole."

Another analyst based in London also said there was a lack of precise details but added he was positively surprised by the extent of the funding reduction. "On balance it's more positive than negative," he said.

The listed bank's new management said in March it was targeting revenues of over 25 billion euros and net profit of between 6 and 7 billion for 2014, as part of a plan to boost retail growth. It is also aiming for a core Tier 1 ratio of over 8.75 percent for the listed Credit Agricole bank at end-2014.

Credit Agricole's corporate and investment bank is targeting revenue of around 7 billion euros for 2014, with a net profit group share of 1.8 billion, according to the March plan. It is aiming for 200 million euros in annual cost-savings through IT improvements and reducing its international footprint.

GREEK FEARS

Fears of a Greek default have sharply pushed up the cost of bank funding in dollars, due mainly to money-market jitters, and Credit Agricole said 75 percent of its deleveraging plan for its CIB would be in U.S. dollars.

Out of the 15-18 billion euro reduction in CIB funding needs, 9 billion euros will be completed by the end of this year, the bank said.

Credit Agricole has a lower exposure to debt-wracked Greece's sovereign debt than its domestic peers but it owns a local bank, Emporiki, which is not expected to return to profit until 2013-2014.

The unit is chasing deposits more aggressively and studying alternative sources of funding, Credit Agricole said. (Additional reporting By Elena Berton, Blaise Robinson and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Christian Plumb and Helen Massy-Beresford)