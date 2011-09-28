BISHKEK, Sept 28 Kyrgyzstan's government on Wednesday revised a proposal to raise cash by mortgaging part of its stake in Centerra Gold , operator of the gold mine that contributes a tenth of GDP in the Central Asian state.

Acting Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov said Kyrgyzstan hoped to pledge between 5 percent and 7 percent in Canadian miner Centerra to an international financial institution, which would hold the stake as collateral pending repayment.

"We will raise finance by mortgaging our shares in Centerra. This will be long-term money," said Babanov, who has assumed the duties of prime minister while his boss, Almazbek Atambayev, runs for president in an Oct. 30 election.

The economy of Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic of 5.5 million people that hosts U.S. and Russian military air bases, relies heavily on production from the Centerra-owned Kumtor gold mine, as well as remittances from migrant workers.

Under a revised ownership deal drawn up in 2009, the Kyrgyz government holds a 33 percent stake in Toronto-listed Centerra, which also has mining operations in Mongolia. That stake is worth about $1.5 billion at current market prices.

Asked how much the government could raise, Babanov replied: "From $350 million. It will depend on the value of the shares."

Centerra's current market capitalisation is about $4.5 billion, making a stake of 5-7 percent worth between $225 million and $315 million.

Centerra's main asset is the Kumtor mine, one of the highest-altitude gold mines in the world. Government data shows it contributed 9.4 percent of Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) last year and nearly half of industrial output.

From its launch in May 1997 to the end of 2010, Kumtor had produced 7.8 million ounces, or 243 tonnes, of gold. Centerra expects it to produce a further 550,000 to 600,000 ounces this year.

Babanov said interested parties could propose a mechanism for the share pledge, an idea that was first mooted in 2007 as a means of raising quick cash for the economy.

Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economic Regulation forecasts GDP growth of 6.7 percent in 2011, reversing a 1.4 percent contraction in 2010, a year when the president was overthrown and subsequent ethnic violence killed hundreds. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Anthony Barker)