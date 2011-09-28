LONDON, Sept 28 Warburg Pincus is considering the sale of Mach, its Luxembourg-based business that provides roaming and billing services to mobile phone companies, four people familiar with the matter said.

The buyout firm has hired Barclays Capital (BARC.L) to review options for the business, which if sold could fetch up to $750 million and includes Telefonica (TEF.MC), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Verizon (VZ.N) among its customers, the people said.

Analysts said on Wednesday that Mach could be a target for software majors like Oracle ORCL.O and SAP (SAPG.DE) if Warburg Pincus decides to sell.

Warburg Pincus declined to comment. Barclays could not be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Victoria Howley, Simon Meads and Sophie Sassard.)

