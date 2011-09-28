(Adds detail from IIF)
By Douwe Miedema and Philipp Halstrick
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Bankers are bracing
for a second round of losses on Greek debt if an earlier promise
to write off 37 billion euros ($50 billion) is insufficient to
help the struggling country stave off default.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested this week that the
details of a second international Greek bailout, hammered out in
July with support from banks who agreed to share the 109 billion
euros burden with taxpayers, may have to be renegotiated.
The European Union and the International Monetary Fund now
in negotiations with Athens would have "to wait and see" whether
the deal needed to be broken open, Merkel said on Tuesday,
without elaborating.
But bankers urged policymakers to press ahead with the plan
and launch a second round of private sector involvement later if
needed, as reopening the negotiations could be a lengthy and
risky process bound to hurt market sentiment further.
"It's very important that you stick to this agreement now to
build up confidence," a senior German banker said.
His assessment matched that of Josef Ackermann, who chairs
the International Institute of Finance bank lobby which has
overseen the Greek bond exchange scheme which will inflict a 21
percent loss on bank creditors.
Greece's lenders have sent a team to Athens to inspect the
country's plan for deep spending cuts they want in return for
paying the next tranche of the first bailout which it needs next
month to pay its bills or fall into immediate default.
A Greek default might be digestible for Europe's banks,
analysts have said, but a capital shortfall of hundreds of
billions of euros looms if other troubled euro zone countries
like Italy and Ireland follow suit.
The deal enabled politicians to soothe voters wary of
pouring more money into Greece, but the 21 percent haircut the
banks agreed now looks optimistic and would value the bonds far
above their market prices.
Greece opened the prospect of writedowns of as much as 50
percent on its debt last week, with its finance minister quoted
as saying that was the most likely scenario should Athens fail
to stick to the terms of its second bailout package.
DZ Bank earlier this week became the first bank to publicly
signal support for further private involvement to help cut
Greece's debt burden, saying it would be open to join a possible
second debt swap for the country.
Several other bankers agreed a second debt swap could be
necessary if it becomes clear the economic outlook for Greece
worsens even with the second bail-out in place, and the
country's debt servicing costs unsustainable.
"Further writedowns are unavoidable," one German banker
said, speaking anonymously.
In that case, this banker would favour a second
bank-supported bailout package, as the alternative would be for
the country to default, which could lead to writedowns of 60 to
80 percent, a scenario that was likely far worse.
Greece has threatened to walk out of the debt swap if
take-up among bondholders -- mainly banks -- was less than 90
percent, but the expectation is now that it will find enough
support to launch the offer.
"The indications are positive and we expect participation to
be high. The (90 percent take-up) target that was mentioned in
the July 21 discussion should be reached," said Hung Tran, the
IIF's deputy managing director.
Germany is due to vote on the plan on Thursday, and the swap
offer will officially launch once all 17 euro-zone countries had
given the exchange the green light, which Tran said he expected
by early next month.
The offer would be for a two-week period, he said, and the
final timing was in Greece's hands.
($1 = 0.733 Euros)
