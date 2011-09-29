JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 African currencies have had a dismal 2011. Of the world's 10 worst performers this year, six hail from Africa, denting the perception that the poorest continent is getting its act together after countless economic false dawns.

Of 157 currencies tracked by Reuters, Kenya's shilling , down 26 percent against the dollar, and its Ugandan counterpart , off 22 percent year-to-date, are behind only the Belarus rouble in the loser stakes.

This month, South Africa's rand , Africa's most liquid and important unit, was also knocked off its perch as investors finally gave it the treatment they've been dishing out since April to the likes of Turkey's lira .

However, amid all the doom and gloom shines one surprising star: the metical of Mozambique, a war-scarred former Portuguese colony famous for its white-sand Indian Ocean beaches and a national flag emblazoned with an AK-47.

Up 18 percent since December against a surging dollar, the metical is the world's best performer this year, comfortably outpacing both the Swiss franc and Japanese yen .

Some of its performance might be described as "technical".

As with every emerging or frontier currency, it hit the skids in the late 2008 global financial crisis but -- unlike most others -- kept on skidding until August 2010, by which point it had lost 50 percent of its value.

From a low of 38.25 just over a year ago, it has bounced back to 26 this week, a gain of more than 30 percent.

TURNING THE TABLES

But the charts alone do not do justice to the metical's remarkable reversal of fortune.

First and foremost is a flood of direct investment -- $3 billion in the last five years, according to the IMF -- led by mining giants Rio Tinto and Vale setting up in Tete, the northern province that is home to some of the world's largest untapped coal deposits.

The maiden coal shipment left the port of Beira this month, helping narrow an already narrowing trade deficit, and analysts say Mozambique has the potential to overtake neighbouring South Africa, a major coal global exporter, by the end of the decade.

Spin-offs from mining include huge projects to rebuild railways, roads and ports destroyed in a 1977-92 civil war, and investors are starting to see Mozambique's lush tropical plains -- it is three times the size of Texas but with only 22 million people -- as a potential source of food for an increasingly hungry world.

The investment is spurring rapid growth, which the IMF says will hit 7.2 percent this year and 7.5 in 2012.

"Almost everything has been going in the Mozambican currency's favour this year," said Melissa van Rensburg of NKC Independent Economists, a Cape Town-based consultancy.

"There is a lot of foreign interest due to large untapped mining and agricultural potential. Furthermore, because the forex market is fairly small, large single transactions can have significant effects on the exchange rate."

The overall handling of the economy has also won widespread praise from the IMF and beyond.

In the last year, the central bank has put the screws on money supply to rein in inflation, and the government has increased its tax take to compensate for an expected drop in aid flows that have normally amounted to 12 percent or more of GDP.

Its debt markets remain protozoic -- weekly treasury-bill auctions closed to foreigners -- but the list of things the government wants to do is so long and the prospects for aid flows so bleak, it is only a matter of time before it throws open the doors to foreign capital, either in the form of unfettered access to domestic debt or a Eurobond.

"They've got so much they want to do, so many infrastructure projects, that they have to increase the amount of funds they have at their disposal," said Yvette Babb, an Africa analyst at Standard Bank in Johannesburg.

"We think there's a likelihood that towards the end of the year that they will reintroduce their bond auctions." (Editing by Ron Askew)